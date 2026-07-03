Rich Paul breaks down LeBron James' free agency: What The King's agent said about 10 teams in the hunt

LeBron James is, by far, the biggest name on the free-agent market as he tries to figure out where he'll spend his 24th NBA season after announcing he will not re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers following eight years in L.A.

When James announced he was hitting free agency, the quickly speculated short list of suitors included the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat -- two teams he's starred for in the past and one that gives him a chance to play with his good friend and longtime rival Stephen Curry. However, James and his agent Rich Paul have been clear that they're willing to hear pitches from everyone around the league and that, in the right situation, a veteran minimum deal isn't out of the question.

On Friday, Paul put out a new episode of his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman. He detailed the teams James is considering on a whiteboard, listing 10 and outlining what he sees as the pros and cons of each potential destination.

Game Over Podcast

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Interestingly enough, the first team discussed was not one of those three presumptive frontrunners, but instead the Philadelphia 76ers, who are suddenly an intriguing option after trading for Jaylen Brown. Per Paul, "everything changed" after the Brown trade, and he detailed why Philadelphia would be a great fit for James.

Paul noted that James "loves [Tyrese] Maxey" and highlighted VJ Edgecombe's talent and what James could help him unlock. He also went back a little later to explain that Jameer Nelson being part of the front office -- "ex-player" -- and the Mike Gansey connection. The two were high school stars in Ohio at the same time, and Paul insisted that James "absolutely" remembers Gansey, Philly's president of basketball operations, from those days.

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2. Miami Heat

The Heat's pitch is pretty simple for Paul. It's a strong starting lineup -- Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo -- plus two people that James has longstanding relationships with in Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. As he noted numerous times as he went through teams, the existing relationships with each team matter, and aside from Cleveland -- and perhaps even including Cleveland -- there's nowhere James has a great established connection and built-in trust with a coaching staff and front office than Miami, where he played from 2010-14 and won two titles.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

After running through the potential starting lineup around James, Paul shouted out owner Dan Gilbert and his late son, Nick, as well as president of basketball operations Koby Altman. Paul then called assistant GM Brandon Weems the "X-factor." Weems is "basically LeBron's brother," Paul said.

The negative Paul pointed out regarding the Cavaliers is that Darius Garland -- a client of Paul's Klutch Sports -- is no longer there after the team moved him in the James Harden deal. "No offense to Harden, but no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey," Paul said, making it clear that a Klutch connection will be helpful in the recruitment of James.

4. Denver Nuggets

One of the favorite darkhorse teams for James doesn't just get mentioned on the board, but got the full lineup treatment from Paul, along with Philadelphia, Miami, Cleveland and Minnesota. Paul noted that "the Kroenke family, we're close to" as James not only respects the Kroenkes as owners but has personal relationships that go beyond the court. Kellerman asked if Denver was really in consideration, and Paul said "they wouldn't be on the board" if they weren't.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were the team Kellerman was most excited about, for whatever that's worth (probably nothing). Paul rattled off their starting lineup and then pointed to the respect they have for team president Tim Connelly and the new ownership in Minnesota. Paul made specific mention of Jaden McDaniels, recalling Anthony Edwards' famous "they got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels" quote.

6. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs pitch has nothing to do with basketball. Paul pointed out four things that the Mavs bring to the table:

"In Dallas, they got oil, they got golf, you got Macau in the Sands group and then with [team president] Masai [Ujiri], you got the whole continent of Africa. A lot comes with Dallas and Masai."

There's no mention of Cooper Flagg or the roster, as the selling point in Dallas is entirely the business opportunities off the court.

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7. Golden State Warriors

The only names listed for the Warriors are Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. But as Kellerman noted, their placement on the board and how late Paul mentioned them seems odd. Kellerman says Paul is either playing four-dimensional chess by putting the Warriors on the periphery or they aren't the frontrunners many think they are. Paul responds, "You can think whatever you think. This is my board, you decide what you want to think."

8. Boston Celtics

After the Warriors, Paul pointed out Boston with "Brad [Stevens] and [Jayson] Tatum." That's the only mention of Boston, which makes it seem unlikely as a top choice. Still, the Celtics get a spot on the board and as Paul noted earlier, that means they have a chance.

9. San Antonio Spurs

For San Antonio, the board just says "Spurs" and all Paul says is, "then you've got the Spurs." Again, this seems unlikely but perhaps the insinuation is that San Antonio's pitch is as simple as the opportunity for James to play with Victor Wembanyama on the Western Conference champions.

10. New York Knicks

"If the Knicks hadn't have won, there wouldn't even be no board. He'd be going to the Knicks."

That was perhaps the most fascinating line from Paul, and it came toward the end when they reached the Knicks' placement on the board. James has long toyed with the idea of joining the Knicks and playing full-time in Madison Square Garden.

Apparently, had the Knicks needed one more piece to try to get over the hump, they would've been the choice, according to Paul. But coming off a title, they seem far less likely a destination -- but again, they're still on the board.

What does this all mean?

Trying to read the tea leaves on how Paul set up this board and made his way through it is perhaps a fool's errand -- and surely exactly what he wants us to do -- but we will try our best.

Philadelphia is a legitimate threat after the Brown trade and has James' full attention. Cleveland seems to have an edge on Miami and may be the frontrunner at this point for all the reasons you'd expect, plus the many relationships he has within that organization. Golden State's pitch is simple, and if it comes down to "LeBron wants to play with his friends," that's the choice. Denver and Minnesota are legitimately intriguing options from a basketball perspective, but the Kroenke relationship seems to be a separator between those two.

Dallas would be a straight-up cash grab, but not in the traditional sense of getting the biggest contract. New York will once again be told how it was almost the choice for James, but this time, Knicks fans won't care because they just won a title. The Celtics and Spurs get mentioned, but don't seem to be under serious consideration.

The timeline for any decision from James is unclear at this point, so "LeBron Watch 2026" could potentially drag out for quite some time.