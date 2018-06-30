LeBron James free agency rumors: James will not meet Cavaliers in person when free agency begins

LeBron James' free agency decision is the never ending question on every NBA fan's mind. Will he stay with the Cavaliers? Is he going to leave? If he leaves, then will it be to the Lakers, or maybe a destination that hasn't been getting as much play in rumors.

Wherever James decides to go, it will likely require an in-person meeting of some kind. Teams are allowed to start officially meeting with players on July 1 and a lot of free agents like to get that meeting out of the way as soon as midnight strikes. James is not one of those people. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James will not be having an in-person meeting with the Cavs to start free agency. However, this doesn't mean that James isn't going to have a meeting of some kind later on.

When NBA free agency officially opens up Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not meet in person with LeBron James or his representatives, sources told ESPN. ... It is unclear at this point if an in-person meeting between James and the Cavs has been scheduled down the line. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported this week that James would not be seeking out elaborate pitch meetings during the free agency process.

The common belief right now is that James is going to make his final decision between Cleveland and Los Angeles. The Cavaliers bring him familiarity while the Lakers would be a new venture for James. Even if he's not meeting with these teams in person, that doesn't mean a discussion isn't happening between James and the teams he is considering.

The last time James was a free agent, his decision didn't come until July 11. While he's expected to make a much quicker decision this time, he doesn't want an elaborate pitch meeting. He just wants to discuss his options and get this over with. For now, he'll continue his vacation in the Caribbean at a house that has been nicknamed the "The Decision Cave," which is just incredible.