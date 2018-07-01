LeBron James free agency rumors: Kevin Durant turned down LBJ's offer to join Lakers together

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly taken care of the biggest hurdle of their offseason. According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, Durant will sign a one-year max deal with the Warriors, with an option for the second year. That's not really surprising, as even though K.D. opted out of the final year of his deal to become a free agent this summer, everyone expected Durant to return to the Warriors.

However, according to a report from Marcus Thompson, Durant had a serious suitor -- LeBron James. Also an unrestricted free agent, LeBron apparently texted Durant to try and convince the reigning Finals MVP to join up with him on the Los Angeles Lakers. Via The Athletic:

This year, he once again chose the contract option on the table that saves the Warriors money. Durant informed the Warriors at the start of free agency that he would take the two-year deal with a player option for the second year. That move saves the Warriors $5.6 million. Essentially, Durant is putting subliminal pressure on the Warriors again to spend the mid-level. He also turned down an invitation by LeBron James to join him in Los Angeles. And he has recruited his buddies, DeAndre Jordan and Jamal Crawford to the Warriors. Jordan turned the Warriors down, opting to agree to a one-year deal with Dallas for about $20 million more than the Warriors could pay him. Crawford is still possible.

LeBron has clearly been looking for another star to join him with the Lakers, as reports earlier this week indicated that he was hesitant to be the first star to sign in Los Angeles. And with Paul George staying in OKC with the Thunder, LeBron is running out of options.

Now, LeBron and K.D. -- two of the three best players in the world -- linking up on the same team would have been incredible. Not only because they would immediately jump into the ranks of title contenders, but because it would have taken a great player away from the Warriors. Alas, that will not be happening. Still, it's pretty fun to imagine the possibility.