If LeBron James leaves the Lakers, what's next for Bronny?

The hottest rumor in the NBA on the eve of free agency officially opening (Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET) revolves around LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors. That rumor went from a pipedream to (potentially) reality when Warriors star Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

That move by Green could give the Warriors the financial flexibility needed to sign James and also trade for Wizards star forward Anthony Davis, which would give Golden State a Big Four of Stephen Curry, James, Davis and Green.

There are more hurdles to clear -- like trading Jimmy Butler's $56.8 million expiring salary to acquire Davis -- but Green declining his player option could be the first step toward a potential roster makeover.

Warriors have a plan to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green just completed Step 1 Sam Quinn

If LeBron does indeed join the Warriors (or any other non-Lakers team), another logical question will be what does it mean for his son, Bronny James, who is entering his third season in the league. The younger James went from primarily playing in the G League during his first season to appearing in eight playoff games against the Thunder and Rockets earlier this spring.

With LeBron's future uncertain in Los Angeles, here are how the potential rumors could impact Bronny's future with the Lakers.

Bronny's contract situation with the Lakers



June 29 is a significant day around the league. It marks the deadline for players to accept or decline their player option, and for teams to decline an option themselves (if there is a team option). It's also a deadline for some players to have their contracts guaranteed for next season.

Bronny is set to make $2.29 million this upcoming season, thanks to the four-year, $7.89 million contract he signed after being selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Heading into this summer, $1.25 million of his $2.29 million salary is guaranteed. The Lakers can fully guarantee the remaining money on Monday.

Traditionally, first-round picks have team options after Year 3 and 4 of their respective deals. However, it is different for second-round picks. Most players selected in the second round are given two-way contracts. But it isn't uncommon for players to get a standard deal, either. That's why some players fall on Day 2 of the NBA Draft -- instead of getting picked in the early 30s -- because there is a preferred destination by their camp. Instead of a two-way contract, those players tend to get guaranteed deals.

Ahead of the 2024 summer, LeBron had a player option to ponder. The Lakers were also looking for a new coach. In the end, Los Angeles hired JJ Redick and LeBron signed a two-year, $101.3 million deal with a player option for this past season. LeBron played out the final year of his contract and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Why the Lakers could keep Bronny regardless

Bronny's road to being in the Lakers' playoff rotation earlier this spring was two years in the making -- and longer than that if you go back to his time at USC. The son of arguably the greatest player in NBA history has endured plenty of scrutiny in his short career, but those playoff minutes were certainly earned.

After playing 27 regular-season games last season, Bronny appeared in 42 during the 2025-26 campaign, while also splitting time with the South Bay Lakers. Bronny's ceiling as an NBA player is still to be determined. Living up to the hype of what his father has accomplished during his NBA career would be the weight of the world for any 21-year-old.

Regardless, Bronny has shown signs of development as an NBA player since making his first appearance on opening night of the 2024-25 season. Bronny shot 38.6% from the 3-point line (on 1.4 attempts per game) and earned playoff minutes in the Rockets series. Bronny's role in the NBA long-term is likely as a 3-and-D guard who can come off the bench and make an impact. In his limited minutes against Houston, he did exactly that.

Bronny's contract is also minimal, with a team option for next season. Even if LeBron leaves, continuing to develop Bronny while he's playing on essentially a league-minimum contract would be the smart play.

Could Bronny join his dad if LeBron signs with the Warriors?



The other option -- one that could happen before free agency starts -- is that the Lakers don't guarantee Bronny's contract for the 2025-26 season, making him a free agent. If the Warriors sign James and acquire Davis (who is set to make $58.4 million this season), the Warriors will have a top-heavy roster when it comes to salary.

Factoring in a new deal for Green -- while also signing James -- and Curry's $62.58 million cap hit next season, it could get expensive fast for the Warriors. That's why Bronny could make sense as a league-minimum contract for the Warriors, if his deal doesn't become fully guaranteed by the Lakers.

The Warriors would be taking a shot on someone who has shown signs of being a productive rotation player in the NBA. The most likely path is the Lakers guaranteeing the remainder of Bronny's $2.29 million deal and he's back in purple and gold next season, but never say never.