LeBron James free agency: Sixers reportedly to meet with LeBron's representatives in Los Angeles on Sunday
James isn't expected to be at the meeting when his people talk to Philadelphia
Early on Sunday we received news that a surprise team, the Denver Nuggets, are trying desperately to get a meeting with LeBron James. It's not clear what chance the Nuggets have to even get that audience, but another team is getting a meeting -- well, sort of.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with James' team in Los Angeles on Sunday. "The King," however will not be in attendance.
Per Marc Stein, the Sixers will reportedly pitch LeBron on the possibility that they will be able to pull off a trade for Kawhi Leonard.
The Sixers have long been one of the teams at the forefront of the LeBron sweepstakes, and for multiple reasons. Not only are they one of the few teams with the cap space to actually sign James this summer, but they have an ultra-talented young duo in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Plus, James has a good relationship with Simmons.
Is James seriously considering the Sixers or is James and his camp giving them a meeting out of courtesy and due to his relationship with Simmons. We will see. If James is intrigued by what his reps hear, he could set up another meeting for himself.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Report: Nuggets going hard after LeBron
Denver has reportedly been in touch with LeBron's agent to pitch that it would make a good...
-
NBA free agency: Team needs, targets
The NBA free agency period officially began on Sunday, and here's what each team will be looking...
-
What to know about 2018 NBA free agency
There are a few quirks about the NBA free agency period, so let's cover some basic questio...
-
Bargain alternatives in free agency
Most teams are over the salary cap, but there are plenty of discount versions of high-priced...