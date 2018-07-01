LeBron James free agency: Sixers reportedly to meet with LeBron's representatives in Los Angeles on Sunday

Early on Sunday we received news that a surprise team, the Denver Nuggets, are trying desperately to get a meeting with LeBron James. It's not clear what chance the Nuggets have to even get that audience, but another team is getting a meeting -- well, sort of.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with James' team in Los Angeles on Sunday. "The King," however will not be in attendance.

Per Marc Stein, the Sixers will reportedly pitch LeBron on the possibility that they will be able to pull off a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

The Sixers have long been one of the teams at the forefront of the LeBron sweepstakes, and for multiple reasons. Not only are they one of the few teams with the cap space to actually sign James this summer, but they have an ultra-talented young duo in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Plus, James has a good relationship with Simmons.

Is James seriously considering the Sixers or is James and his camp giving them a meeting out of courtesy and due to his relationship with Simmons. We will see. If James is intrigued by what his reps hear, he could set up another meeting for himself.