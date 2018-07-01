LeBron James free agency: Sixers to meet with LeBron's representatives, but James won't be there, a report says

Early on Sunday we received news that a surprise team, the Denver Nuggets, are trying desperately to get a meeting with LeBron James. It's not clear what chance the Nuggets have to even get that audience, but another team is getting a meeting -- well, sort of.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with James' team in Los Angeles on Sunday. "The King," however will not be in attendance.

The Sixers have long been one of the teams at the forefront of the LeBron sweepstakes, and for multiple reasons. Not only are they one of the few teams with the cap space to actually sign James this summer, but they have an ultra-talented young duo in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Plus, James has a good relationship with Simmons.

However, his absence from the meeting doesn't seem to bode well for the Sixers' chances. You never really know what James is thinking, but if he truly wanted to be on the Sixers, wouldn't he be at the meeting to hear what they had to say for himself? He's never been one to delegate responsibility, and has always wanted as much information as possible before making a decision.

This feels more like James and his camp giving the Sixers a meeting out of courtesy and due to his relationship with Simmons. But we will see. Things can always change quickly during free agency, and perhaps if James is intrigued by what his reps hear, he could set up another meeting for himself.