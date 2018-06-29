LeBron James free agency update: LeBron will consult with his advisors in 'The Decision Cave'
'The Decision Cave' is actually a resort in the Caribbean
Folks, the big drama of the summer continues to roll along. Early on Friday morning, reports broke that LeBron James had officially informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would be opting out of the final year of his contract in order to become an unrestricted free agent.
This is what everyone expected would happen, but there was still some doubt about the possibility he opted in just to force a sign-and-trade -- likely to the Rockets to play with his good friend Chris Paul. But now that he's opted out, that dream is pretty much dead. So, what will LeBron James do now? No one really knows, but what can be confirmed is he's currently vacationing in the Caribbean.
And according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, he's meeting with his advisers there in what they're referring to as "The Decision Cave." No, seriously. Via Deadspin:
He's planning on having a meeting with his closest advisors and friends. I believe, you know, he's still in the Caribbean, and I believe that his firends have come there and they're gonna huddle there. They have what they call "The Decision Cave."
His agent Rich Paul is in Los Angeles, he's got other free agents that he's got to deal with, but his closest friends will get together in the Decision Cave.
Hell yeah.
This is the info we need! Who cares about which team LeBron will end up playing for -- we'll have three months to discuss that after the fact. Details like LeBron gathering his friends in a beautiful villa in the Caribbean to discuss free agency options and unironically saying they're in "The Decision Cave" is far more interesting than potential contract minutia or trade rumors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about 2018 NBA free agency
There are a few quirks about the NBA free agency period, so let's cover some basic questio...
-
What James' opt-out means for four teams
The first domino has fallen, and it pretty much rules out at least one LeBron suitor
-
Report: LeBron James opts out
LeBron will now officially be free to sign with whatever team he wants
-
Likely teams for top NBA free agents
Taking a look at the best fits for the top free agents, and where they could end up playing...
-
George should consider returning to OKC
There are millions of reasons why George should return to Oklahoma City instead of jumping...
-
Report: Groundwork laid for Knicks sale
Shares of Madison Square Garden Co. spiked up on the news