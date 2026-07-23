Winners and losers of LeBron James' long free agency: Prediction markets cash in as NBA schedule makers wait

News broke that LeBron James would not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30. Effectively, he became a free agent that second, which means the race to obtain his services has been going on for almost a month. Still, he hasn't decided and nobody has any idea when he will.

In some ways, this is a good thing for the NBA. The league is still hanging around the top of the news cycle at a point in the calendar when typically everyone starts to shift their focus toward football. If this situation wasn't lingering, the only NBA story anyone would be talking about would be the Kawhi Leonard investigation, which is actually a bigger deal than James' free agency, as it has a major trade on hold. If the Raptors miss on Leonard, it will become a bigger loss than any of the teams that end up missing on James.

But LeBron is LeBron, and as long as he's on the open market, he's going to be the story. And the longer this story goes, the more some entities will be both hurt and helped by the attention. So that's what we're going to look at today. Who are the biggest winners and losers of the NBA's all-time leading scorer taking this long to make up his mind?

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Winner: Prediction markets

As of this writing, north of $210 million has been wagered at Kalshi on James' next team. At Polymarket, the number is just under $40 million and climbing. The longer this goes on, the more bets these markets will field. James' procrastination is a cash cow.

I'm sure by now you know the Miami Heat accidentally posted a scheduled video for an introductory press conference on their YouTube channel. This is normal media business. Everyone has social posts and articles and videos prewritten or recorded for every realistic destination (as do those teams), so the button can be hit the instant that LeBron's decision goes public to capitalize on that initial surge of traffic. These posts aren't supposed to be published, of course. The Heat's social media team made a mistake, and it swung the markets wildly.

Prior to that post, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the favorite to land James, having taken 38% of the bets at Kalshi, with the Heat next on the board at 36%. After the Heat's post went viral, the wagers started rolling in as Miami surged to a 49% favorite while Cleveland dropped to 26%.

Those splits have largely stayed the same, even after Miami called its post a mistake. Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, the Golden State Warriors, who were a 46% favorite to land James at the start of July, are also-ran material at this point, having accounted for just 17% of wagers.

By the way, these aren't the only markets that are popping. You can also bet on which conference James will end up in (the East is currently an 82% favorite), the total value of his next contract, the date the announcement will be made, and even who or where the announcement will come from. James announcing it himself currently has 35% of the bets, with Klutch Sports Group (meaning agent Rich Paul) second at 28% and ESPN's Shams Charania at 25%.

If you're new to these prediction markets, this is your wake-up call. As we speak, there are millions, and in the case of James, hundreds of millions being wagered on everything from sports-related outcomes to wars, the stock market, the Grammys and Oscars, political elections and oil prices.

If it's in the news, chances are you can bet on it. As such, the longer James' free agency stays in the news, the more bets these markets will be fielding. So while most of us (I certainly count myself among this group) would probably appreciate it if this saga could just end already, the prediction market folks that are raking in all this wagered cash would love nothing more than for this to drag on as long as possible.

Loser: NBA schedule makers

Everyone thought James would make a big announcement at Fanatics Fest in New York City last week amid his flurry of scheduled appearances. Instead, it was NBA commissioner Adam Silver who made waves when he went on stage and basically told James to hurry up already so the league could finish the 2026-27 schedule.

"I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule," Silver said. "But [where LeBron plays] will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision."

There have been rumors that James was ready to make his announcement last week, but was irritated by Silver trying to rush him and decided to hold off a bit longer.

Who knows if this is true, but Silver has a fair point about the schedule. The NBA is one year into a $76 billion TV deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon, and those networks split the biggest dates and games -- particularly opening night, Christmas Day, and all the big national windows.

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For example, James has played in 20 Christmas Day games, including 19 straight. Meaning, wherever he signs will immediately become a Christmas team. Just that alone has a domino effect, and when you factor in the 25ish national-TV games James' new team will certainly be cast in, and all the downstream effects of that scheduling in terms of how that changes other teams' dates.

This is a big holdup for the NBA and its very expensive and increasingly antsy television partners.

Winner: Rich Paul's podcast

While James only made select appearances at Fanatics Fest over a two-day span during this saga, his agent, Rich Paul, has been front and center with his "Game Over" podcast becoming something of a buffet for the masses of fans (and media) starving for any crumb of information.

It started on July 3 when Paul unveiled the famous whiteboard, outlining the pros and cons and biggest players and selling points for each potential James suitor.

Game Over Podcast

Since then, Paul has been the main public voice for the James side and his podcast must be seeing massive spikes in audience. He hasn't really said much other than that James is "not going to be rushed" and is going to do what is best for him and his family. But again, every little crumb of information -- from "the 76ers have our attention" to "this will not be a money-based decision" -- is being gobbled up like a Michelin-rated meal. And in this case, Paul's podcast is the restaurant.

Loser: Cavs and/or Warriors

On some level, every team that strikes out on James is going to be a loser. But there are degrees to this. If the Heat don't get him, for instance, they'll be disappointed. They could really use his playmaking and shooting, but worst-case scenario, they still landed their big fish in Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. James would be icing on the cake.

Same thing for the Philadelphia 76ers. They already made their summer splash by swapping out Paul George for Jaylen Brown, and Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons are nice margin signings. Wade will be a starter if James doesn't come. And honestly, he's a better defender than James and the 76ers already have arguably too much scoring. What Philly could really use is James' passing to help navigate a supremely delicate usage ecosystem composed of four No. 1-option players.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need a power forward after the losses of Julius Randle and Naz Reid. And of the teams being reported as realistic suitors, they might give James his best chance at winning, given the two-way players, shooting, companion creation and defensive infrastructure already in place. But again, if they miss on James, they at least already made a big move this summer by trading for LaMelo Ball.

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The Cavs and the Warriors, on the other hand, have all their eggs in the LeBron basket, and with it dragging on this long, their Plan B pool has all but dried up. The Cavs let the aforementioned Wade go to the 76ers in part to keep room open to sign the two Jameses -- LeBron and Harden, who opted out of his $42.3 million contract for next season to also create room for LeBron.

It's all tied together, and if James doesn't come, the Cavs will be looking at guys like Jonathan Kuminga instead and could also end up having to pay Harden more than they'd like to (although he doesn't really have anywhere else to go now that this has dragged out for so long).

Meanwhile, the Warriors haven't added a single player besides their draft picks. When Draymond Green opted out, it was clearly a move aimed at freeing up mid-level money for James, and Golden State fans really began getting their hopes up when reports indicated the possibility of trading for Anthony Davis as the lure for James.

Now the Davis pursuit looks done, if it ever really even began in earnest, and James teaming up with Stephen Curry is back in the pipe-dream realm, at least if you believe the reporting. Warriors fans are going to revolt if another offseason rolls by without the team doing anything of significance as another year of Curry's rapidly dwindling career fades away.