LeBron James picked up his player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. It represents a calculated decision that did not come without considering a move elsewhere, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

In fact, "there were whispers in league circles about LeBron James having eyes for Dallas," Hollinger reports. But the four-time NBA MVP was not willing to pass on $52.6 million with the Lakers for a non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign.

In Dallas, James would have reunited with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, while also having an opportunity to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. James expressed belief that Flagg "will be amazing" with the Mavericks.

Earlier this month, James opted not to clear the air after declining an on-camera interview during a summer league game. ESPN reportedly asked James if he wanted to share thoughts on picking up his player option and speculation surrounding a supposed strained relationship with ownership, but he passed on the opportunity.

"I ain't got nothing to talk about," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said James told him off camera.

Los Angeles filled its need for a center this summer with the signing of Deandre Ayton, but lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets. They did re-signcenter Jaxson Hayes and landed former Sacramento Kings forward Jake LaRavia.

Luka Doncic is also under contract and appears to be heading toward a long-term agreement. There's the Bronny James situation, too. He is on a four-year deal that includes a team option 2027-28 season.

"We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career," agent Rich Paul said earlier this summer. "He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."