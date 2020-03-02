LeBron James has a bizarre brain freeze late in Lakers' win over Pelicans, dribbles ball straight inbounds

LeBron James had another monster game on Sunday night, leading the Lakers to a 122-114 win over the Pelicans with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his 13th triple-double of the season.

James dominated all over the court, particularly from the post in the fourth quarter, when he repeatedly overpowered Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday for buckets before finding Kyle Kuzma for a pivotal corner three as he patiently waited for the defense to sink down off shooters. He tallied 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in the final frame alone, out-dueling Zion Williamson, who finished with a career-high 35 points to go with seven rebounds.

But LeBron wasn't perfect. Late in the fourth quarter he had a bizarre brain freeze. It happened after an extended replay, which led to a call on the court being overturned and the ball being awarded the ball to the Lakers. LeBron was the inbounds passer, except instead of passing the ball in, he just started dribbling forward.

LeBron with the brain fart on the inbound 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/mIXPwjvi0g — Laker Highlight (@LakerHighlight) March 2, 2020

That's a violation, obviously. And it's one that has, relatively speaking, become pretty common in the NBA. Here's Draymond Green doing the same thing earlier this season.

And Eric Bledsoe.

This kind of play would be more understandable if it was off a made shot in the middle of an up-and-down sequence, as guys are so used to grabbing the ball and taking off dribbling given the pace the game is played at these days. But after a long replay? LeBron stood around and waited for the ruling, walked over to the baseline, took the ball from the ref and ... just started dribbling? Thre's no explianing this. Just a brain freeze, plain and simple.

Hey, he's human after all.