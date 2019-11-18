LeBron James high fives himself after teammate Dwight Howard leaves him hanging
No love for LeBron here
LeBron James took matters into his own hands. One of, if not the, greatest to ever do it in the NBA can do a lot on the court, but he what he can't seem to do is get a high five from one of his teammates. During the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Atlanta Hawks at the Staples Center on Sunday, LeBron James was left hanging while reaching out for a high five from fellow Laker Dwight Howard.
Howard was giving out high fives near the bench so the three-time NBA champion went to grab one, but was left with absolutely nothing. What he did in response to being left hanging had people laughing on social media.
The first-year Laker decided to high five himself after being snubbed. James has often been known to carry a lot of the weight of his teams, so he is no stranger to relying on himself to get the job done.
It's okay, it's happened to all of us LeBron.
Others came to the star's rescue and gave him some love.
Just last week, James compared his career aspirations to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's saying, "Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We're going to play until we can't walk no more." Ironically, TB12 has a long history of not being able to get a high five either, to the point where he could not even get one in "Madden 20."
They are more similar than James had even first thought.
Someone give these GOATs a hand.
Howard will have the chance to redeem himself on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
