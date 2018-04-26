LeBron James hits ridiculous game-winning 3-point buzzer-beater to lift Cavs in Game 5

LeBron James has done everything he can to keep the Cavaliers in a tight series with Pacers. In Game 5 that was no different -- especially at the end.

James finished with 44 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds in a dominant effort as Cleveland won 98-95. That sends the series back to Indianapolis with the Cavs holding a 3-2 lead.

Yet, the game was still tied at the end and James had to come up huge for the Cavs not once, but twice. First he rejected Victor Oladipo at the rim with a block that might have been a goaltend. Doesn't matter though, because that's not what the refs called on the floor. For James, this was a game saving block.

On the very next possession, James took the ball on the inbounds, squared up and fired his shot. Money. James, usually so cool and collected, couldn't help but burst with excitement. He jumped up on the scorers table to yell to the crowd.

"As a player and as a coach, I think for me I just kind of black out in those situations," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. "You know, you prepare so long for situations and you have the best player in the world on your team - you know if we get the ball to him, you know he's capable of delivering. So Jeff got it into him, Bron got to his sweet spot and knocked down the open shot."

This is a shot, and a game honestly, that will go down as highlight in James career. If James misses this shot, and the Cavs go on to lose, they're down 3-2 going back to Indiana. A loss in the first round would be the first time in James entire career he didn't get to at least the second round of the playoffs.

He needed this moment. Not just to save the Cavs, but to help protect his own legacy.