As the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game begins, LeBron James won't be taking the court after it was announced that he suffered a right hand contusion. The injury likely occurred when James tried to block Pascal Siakam and got his finger stuck in between the rim. After that play he started looking at his hand and finger, but remained in the game.

Here's the play where the injury occurred:

In the first half of the game, James put up 13 points and four assists and looked like he was headed for another All-Star Game MVP. But with the injury announced, he'll now have to take it all in from the sidelines as his team tries to keep his undefeated streak alive as an All-Star captain.

Since the NBA abandoned the traditional format for the All-Star Game the score is reset at the end of the first three quarters and whichever team is ahead at the end of each of the first three quarters wins money for the charity they're sponsoring. Then, after compiling the points scored over the first three quarters, the two sides play to a set number in the final frame to determine the winner in an Elam Ending scenario. LeBron's team is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, while Giannis' team is supporting Raise the Future. At the end of the first quarter, LeBron and Giannis' teams tied so they split the $100,000 between their two charities. Team Giannis then won the second quarter 53-46, winning $100,000 for Raise the Future.

As both teams prepare to take the court after halftime, LeBron's squad will have to do it without him.