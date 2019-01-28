LeBron James injury update: Lakers hopeful their superstar returns Thursday against Los Angeles Clippers
LeBron has been out since Christmas Day, but has been practicing fully with the Lakers as of late
While drama surrounds the Los Angeles Lakers in the form of injuries, trade rumors, and a potential coaching change, there is a bit of good news out of Los Angeles. LeBron James is moving ever closer to a return to the court for the first time since injuring his groin on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.
He may return to the court as early as Thursday night when the Lakers take on their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron's availability for that game will depend on how things go the next few days in practice, however.
On Saturday, LeBron went through full-contact drills for the first time since suffering the injury -- a major milestone in his recovery. While he didn't participate in the team's scrimmage, head coach Luke Walton said he "looked good." Via Lakers.com:
In fact, the only bit of relief came from LeBron James, who returned to contact practice, participating fully in the team's defensive drills.
James wasn't part of the scrimmage, but it was an important step for L.A.'s superstar as he recovers from a strained groin.
"It was the first time he's been out there in the part of practice that involved that type of movement," coach Luke Walton said. "He looked good. He's still really good at basketball, in case you guys were wondering."
Still just two games out of eighth place, there is plenty of time for the Lakers, who face the 76ers on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), to turn things around, but they're going to need LeBron back on the court to do so. At the same time, they don't want to rush him back, especially not from a groin strain, which can be pesky if it isn't allowed to heal fully.
And in recent days, LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has made it clear that his client will be going at his own pace. "We don't give a shit what nobody thinks or says," Paul said in a recent interview. "We're going to do what's best for him ... We're not on nobody else's timeline."
