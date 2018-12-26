LeBron James injury update: Lakers star day-to-day after suffering strained groin against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers got a tremendous win on Christmas Day, pulling away in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors, 127-101. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't all good news. That's because their leading man, LeBron James, suffered a strained groin in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

According to a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron should be considered "day-to-day," but Lakers head coach Luke Walton added that LeBron will undergo an MRI on his groin on Wednesday which will determine the full extent of his injury. Walton also said that the Lakers are preparing to be without LeBron for their game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

LeBron has played every single game this season, after playing all 82 regular season games for the first time in his career last season.

After pushing the ball up the court in the third quarter, LeBron got cut off by Draymond Green and tried to put on the brakes. But as he did so, he lost control of the ball and had to reach down to try and pick it up. When he did, his right leg slipped out from underneath him and he fell down awkwardly.

Hurt himself when he slipped pic.twitter.com/2q6fJKtthN — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) December 26, 2018

While he was able to get control of the ball, he immediately grabbed at his groin area, and began moving gingerly. He talked to the trainers, and appeared to tell them that he felt something pop.

After talking to the trainers, LeBron left for the locker room, but never returned. It turned out not to matter though, as the Lakers still pulled away for an impressive 26-point win.