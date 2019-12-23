LeBron James injury update: Lakers star expected to play on Christmas Day against Clippers, per report

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had been absolutely dominant to open the season, thanks in large part to their excellent health. James and Anthony Davis combined to miss only one of the team's first 27 games, and uncoincidentally, the Lakers started 24-3. But after Davis missed Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers started to crack. They lost that game, and then another to the Milwaukee Bucks. Finally, on Sunday, they suffered their worst loss of the season to the Denver Nuggets, 128-104, as James sat out with a thoracic muscle strain and a nagging groin issue.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the injury is not expected to linger. James is expected to play on Christmas in the Lakers' showdown with their Staples Center co-tenants, the Clippers, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, in what is likely to be a Western Conference finals preview. Even if he and Davis are both still hobbled, that should at least give the Lakers a chance to meaningfully evaluate themselves against their greatest Western Conference rivals.

James missing a game wouldn't normally be huge news, but last season he was limited to just 55 games because of a groin injury. He had never played in fewer than 69 games before that so any injury is going to raise some eyebrows as James traverses his 17th NBA season, especially given the wear and tear on his body after nearly two decades in the league.

Another concern is that the Lakers are so dependent on James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles lost to Indiana in one of its two games this season without Davis (the other was a win over the lowly Warriors), and the gap in production is massive between the two superstars and the next Laker. Davis and James have combined for 53.5 points per game this season, while the next-highest Laker is Kyle Kuzma at 11.1 per game.

Given his age and how important he is to the franchise, the Lakers will obviously be cautious with James' return to action, and understandably so. They want him as healthy as possible come playoff time, even if it costs them a couple of wins during the regular season. With that said, it would definitely put a damper on the matchup against the Clippers if James isn't able to play on Christmas Day.