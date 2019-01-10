LeBron James injury update: Lakers star to be re-evaluated Friday in L.A. as he continues treatment for groin strain
James has been out of the lineup since suffering the injury on Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without their biggest star for over two weeks, but there's hope he'll be returning sooner than later.
Luke Walton, who announced last week that LeBron James will miss at least one week action, confirmed the Lakers star will miss Friday's game against the Utah Jazz before being re-evaluated on Friday in L.A. for his groin injury.
James originally suffered the injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers star forward attempted to drive to the basket before being cut off by Draymond Green. James tried to stop, but his leg gave out and he appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain.
With James being out of the lineup for another game, the Lakers will be forced to continue to adapt and adjust without their franchise player. Since the 16-year veteran initially suffered his injury on Christmas Day, the Lakers are just 3-5 overall and have dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference.
The Lakers have won their past two games that James has missed, including Wednesday's 113-100 win over the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Kuzma erupted for 41 points to lead the way in the win.
