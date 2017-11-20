LeBron James is cool with players trolling each other the way he trolls the Wizards

On Sunday, Reggie Jackson may have helped the Pistons pull off a win over the Timberwolves by interrupting Jimmy Butler’s free throw rhythm before a free throw in the closing seconds that would have tied the game.

Reggie Jackson might have made the difference... pic.twitter.com/dXxxXvwrAh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 20, 2017

Jackson’s move led to plenty of discussion about whether or not he crossed a line by interfering with Butler’s routine. LeBron James was asked about it on Monday morning and had this to say:

"I've done it before. I won a playoff series before doing that actually. So, I'm all for it."

We know, LeBron. We know.

You see, LeBron’s true purpose in life is just to make Wizards fans miserable every chance he gets. It’s his true purpose in life. Everything else he does (including his cameo in Trainwreck) is part of that larger goal.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re just gonna take the rest of the day off and watch something less depressing, like Max Scherzer’s Game 5 relief appearance, Paul Pierce’s Game 6 buzzer-beater that was released right after the horn, or basically anything else other than reliving that again.