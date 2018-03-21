LeBron James is no fan of NBA's play-in tourney idea: 'You got to earn your spot to be in' playoffs

Cavaliers star LeBron James hasn't missed the playoffs since his second season in the NBA. He hasn't fallen short of the NBA Finals since 2010. He understands what is necessary to make the playoffs and then what is needed to advance in them. He's also never lost in the first round.

For someone that's had as much playoff success as LeBron, it's no surprise he doesn't want to make it easier for inferior teams to get into the postseason. The NBA has reportedly explored the idea of a play-in tournament to decide the last couple seeds in the playoffs. James isn't a fan of that idea. via ESPN

"No, no, no," James said Wednesday. "That's wack. That's wack. Why? You got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That's corny. That's corny. That's wack. To play for what? What are they playing for?"

James is definitely a purist when it comes to the playoffs. He wants the eight best teams from each conference and doesn't want to make it any more difficult than that. It makes sense why someone like James would feel this way when he's spent his entire career doing what's necessary to make the playoffs. To have a team win a couple games at the end of the season and get in, with a worse record, would discredit some of that achievement.

The play-in tourney idea sounds like it could be fun, but its biggest weakness is how it discredits an already long regular season, which has a large enough sample size as is at 82 games. The teams that get in are typically the ones that deserve to get in under the current rule-set. A lot of people feel the regular season is already too long and pointless. Making it even easier to make the playoffs with a worse record would only add to that feeling.