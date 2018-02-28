LeBron James is only player in NBA history with 30K points, 8K assists, 8K rebounds

LeBron James is a box score stuffer. He always has been someone who does absolutely everything on the floor. Initiating offense. Scoring. Passing. Rebounding. Defending. James is the ultimate player who many teams desire to build their system around. He's truly a once-in-a-generation talent.

He further cemented his legacy as one of the NBA's all-time greats on Tuesday when he surpassed a milestone that nobody in the history of basketball has achieved. LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 8,000 assists and 8,000 rebounds. He reached this milestone by recording a triple-double against the Nets.

All King James does is...everything. pic.twitter.com/idYUGi2JTP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 28, 2018

LeBron James (31 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) made history and lifted the @cavs over the @BrooklynNets 129-123!



George Hill: 26 PTS, 5 AST#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/swOCOPFKPz — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2018

As James continues to chase other all timers like Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this is a milestone that really defines him. Nobody in NBA history has been quite as versatile as he is. His entire career has been built upon making the right play at the right time. He took criticism for it early on, but as time went on it became his greatest trait. It's what led to him doing something nobody has done before.

This is another chapter in James' incredible career and at 33 years old he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.