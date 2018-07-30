LeBron James joining the Lakers doesn't concern Warriors coach Steve Kerr: 'I got my own team to worry about'

LeBron James' decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers in free agency this summer changes a lot of things. First and foremost, it leaves the East power structure open for battle. Second, and maybe most notably, it makes the gauntlet of the West that much more challenging.

It's a huge shift in power that makes the Lakers a force to be reckoned with, especially for the conference that has produced four of the last five NBA champions. Still yet, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who is responsible for coaching three of those titles during that span, isn't concerned about it.

"I am not going to give that any thought because I got my own team to worry about," Kerr said in a wide-ranging reaction piece published by ESPN over the weekend.

Even if LeBron's Lakers are instant contenders, Kerr is right. He's got enough on his plate. In addition to steering the ship of one of the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen, he has to deal with roster turnover, integrating youngsters into the Warriors' system, preventing complacency and figuring out how DeMarcus Cousins will fit into the program after the All-Star joined the squad as a free agent this summer.

Kerr may have to give LeBron's decision some thought eventually, though. If the latest NBA title odds from Westgate Las Vegas Superbook are of any indication as to how the upcoming season might play out, the Lakers have a stellar shot to push Golden State in the West, with L.A.'s odds currently fourth best at 8-1, behind odds-on favorite Golden State at 1-2, Boston at 5-1 and Houston at 6-1. They have a chance to be an immediate thorn in Kerr's side, if LeBron can replicate his Finals-level success he's sustained for nearly a decade.

Though Kerr isn't giddy with excitement about LeBron's move to the City of Stars, new Lakers teammate Josh Hart absolutely is. He told ESPN his true immediate reaction was an expletive-laden joy fest.

"Uhh, holy s---!" said Hart recalling the moment LeBron declared his intentions to sign with the Lakers. "I was like, 'Wow!' Obviously, there was a lot of speculation [all season], but for that to actually happen, you don't get the opportunity to play with the best player in the world often. To have something like that happen, it was just crazy."

Not everyone is on board with LeBron's move to the Lakers, but everyone seems to have some sort of opinion -- either good or bad. Either way, LeBron seems content with his decision, saying this weekend that it was "kind of like a dream come true" to join the Lakers.