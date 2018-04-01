LeBron James joins Justin Timberlake on stage to take shots at Cleveland concert

LeBron James and Justin Timberlake had themselves quite a week of friendship and mutual appreciation.

First, Timberlake was spotted sitting courtside at Friday's Pelicans-Cavaliers game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. During that game, the singer and the Cavs star shared a tender moment on the court, one that was shrouded in secrecy. I love inside jokes. I would love to be part of one someday.

LeBron ultimately led the Cavs to a 107-102 win over New Orleans, putting on a great show for his buddy in the process. James dropped 27 with 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Then, after Timberlake watched LeBron go to work on his craft at the Q, James repaid the favor a day later. LeBron was in attendance for JT's concert at the arena on Saturday.

Toward the end of the show, Timberlake, who was wearing a pair of LeBron 15s, invited James on stage and they did a shot together.

In retrospect, it's a little rude that LeBron didn't invite Timberlake to shoot a shot on the court on Friday night. More like "Friends With One-Way Benefits," if you ask me.

In any case, it appears that the shots (and any others LeBron took) are not slowing him down on Sunday against the Mavericks.