It turns out "The Brow" is more than just a nickname for Anthony Davis. According to LeBron James, the eyebrow can actually indicate whether or not Davis is going to have a good game.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night, LeBron let the world in on the secret, and it turns out the process really isn't all that complicated. You just have to check whether Davis' brow is low or high, and you'll know whether he's ready for the game or not.

LeBron's full explanation:

"Just see how low his brow is. If his brow is really low, then you know not to talk to him. If it's higher, then he's accepted the fact that you're allowed to come into the office and talk to him. Yesterday his brow was very low, and no one talked to him. So we already knew the mindset he was in."

LeBron and the Lakers' instincts were correct heading into Game 4, as Davis came out in dominant fashion. He scored their first 10 points with a series of impressive moves, and finished with 34 on 10 of 15 from the field, to go along with five rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Now that the knowledge is out, Anthony Davis eyebrow watch is going to become the new big trend in the league. Teammates, opposing coaches, gamblers, everyone is going to be eager to get the scoop on the direction of Davis' brow. Hell, if the Lakers make it to the Finals we might even start getting "Woj bombs" about it.

Imagine that, Game 5 of the Finals and Adrian Wojnarowski is tweeting out that sources have told him Davis' brow was furrowed heading into the arena. The other team might as well turn around and go home at that point.