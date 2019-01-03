LeBron James knew the Cavaliers had the Warriors beat after Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Back in the early summer of 2016, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the greatest comeback in NBA history, winning the franchise's first NBA title after being down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

In Game 7, Kyrie Irving hit a late 3-pointer to clinch the championship, but in LeBron's mind, the series was over a few days before, after the Cavs won Game 6 to even the series at 3-3. Speaking to his teammates in the locker room, LeBron was confident they had the Warriors beat.

"They f----- up. Mentally and physically, I'm telling you," LeBron said. "They f----- up."

On ESPN+, "More Than An Athlete" takes you inside the Cavs locker room after the crucial game.

Of course, the comeback is a few years in the past now, but with a historic series like this, any sort of look back at how it happened is going to be interesting. And this insight into the Cavs' locker room is particularly so.

It's no surprise that LeBron and Co. were confident -- they had to be in order to pull off that comeback -- but it's fascinating that "The King" could see the Warriors' will fading away in real time. They still had to go out and beat an incredibly talented Warriors team, but this speech from LeBron must have given them a real boost.