LeBron James' L.A. debut: Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets preseason game online with live stream, TV channel, time
Luke Walton is uncertain how much James will play in his Lakers debut, but their new superstar is expected to see some action
The debut of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers is almost here. James will take the court for the first time for the Lakers on Sunday in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. We've only seen him practice in a Lakers jersey; now it's time to see how cohesive he is with the guys on the floor. The Lakers have built a fascinating team, so Sunday is must-see TV in more ways than one.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Sunday
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Valley View Casino Center -- San Diego, California
- Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet
- Stream: WatchESPN
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
James has had a legendary NBA career already, and he now takes his greatness over to the Western Conference. He's won NBA championships with the Heat and the Cavaliers, but he faces a unique challenge out West. Lakers coach Luke Walton said that James will play on Sunday, According to The Los Angeles Times, James will play "between one and 48 minutes."
While James may not spend a ton of time on the floor, Lakers fans are hoping it will be the beginning of an era. Expectations haven't been this high in some time, and this will be the first glimpse of how realistic those expectations are. As a bonus, the game will be played at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego. So while it may not be at Staples, James' reception will be something to look out for.
