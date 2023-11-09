The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 128-94 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Lakers currently have a 3-5 record on the year and have fallen to 0-3 on their current four-game road trip, which concludes against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Since the Lakers were getting blown out in the second half, the Lakers' starting group, including LeBron James, sat out the fourth quarter.

"I don't have an assessment," James said following Wednesday's contest.

It's worth noting that the Lakers have been bitten by the injury bug as of late. Star big man Anthony Davis is dealing with spasms in his left hip and was scratched from Wednesday's game. Center Jaxson Hayes (sprained left ankle), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel) and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (right knee) also remain out of the lineup due to injury.

"I mean, we can't build cohesion if we don't have our unit," James added. "It's that simple. It's just, we're very depleted on the injury side."

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the team is hopeful that Davis can return to the court against the Suns. That will mark the first group-play game of the in-season tournament for the Lakers.

"We're juggling different circumstances -- guys being in and out of the lineup," Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said. "But at the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for you, especially when you're a Los Angeles Laker."

The Lakers completely transformed their rotation this past offseason by bringing in the likes of Gabe Vincent, Hayes, Taurean Prince, and Christian Wood. However, the results haven't exactly been stellar out of the gate.