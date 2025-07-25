The Lakers have had a decent offseason thus far. Los Angeles added Deandre Ayton on a steep discount, which gives Luka Doncic the kind of pick-and-roll threat he always thrived with in Dallas. Jake LaRavia isn't a particularly home run of a signing, but he still has room to improve and playing off Dončić should naturally help him in that journey. LeBron James has opted in to the final year of his contract, though there's been no shortage of rumors about if that signals he may request a trade, if he's leaving the Lakers after this season or if this will indeed be the farewell tour on what has been an absolutely historic, 1-of-1 NBA career.

Assuming James remains in L.A. this season, we could be getting a reunion between him and a former teammate from the 2016 Cavaliers championship team. According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, Kevin Love could be in play for the Lakers, as the veteran forward is only interested in playing in a "big glamour market," meaning New York or Los Angeles.

That doesn't mean the Lakers have interest in the 36-year-old forward, and given his minutes have dwindled significantly in the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, it's fair to wonder how much of an impact he'd make on a team like the Lakers. But if James still holds any sway in what the front office does -- which hasn't been the case so far this summer -- then perhaps Love may end up in the purple and gold.

There's been numerous reports about James being unhappy with how the Lakers have been moving this season, primarily with their longer-term approach to building the team rather than adding win-now pieces who could make L.A. a title contender next season. That's because L.A. now has a mission following the acquisition of Dončić, 26, thanks to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. Catering to James' needs has not been the priority for the first time not just in Los Angeles, but for the first time in the career of the 40-year-old superstar.

With that thinking, it probably seems unlikely that Love would be of interest to the Lakers, as he adds very little value to the roster now or in the future. L.A.'s been trying to keep its books clean so they can surround Dončić with the type of firepower that will make them perennial contenders long after James is gone. So the conventional wisdom is that adding Love wouldn't make a ton of sense other than just bringing in a former teammate and friend of James. That's not a knock on Love, his veteran presence in the locker room and championship experience would surely be valued, but given where he is in his career and with what the Lakers are doing, it makes little sense at this point. But stranger things have happened before, so perhaps it wouldn't come as a complete shock to see him land with the Lakers.