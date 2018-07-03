LeBron James' Lakers could surpass the Warriors as the NBA's most expensive ticket next season

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't made the NBA Playoffs in five years, and they haven't advanced past the first round in seven, but with the one and only LeBron James now in the fold, they just might be the priciest team to watch in 2018-19.

That's according to secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, which told CBSSports.com that its get-in prices for the Lakers' preseason opener more than doubled -- from $112 to $226 -- within hours of James' July 1 agreement with L.A.

"Even before any other notable free agent signings," TickPick's Kyle Zorn said, "we expect the impact of LeBron signing with the Lakers to cause a 60-percent increase in the average regular season ticket price and be the most expensive team to see next season."

That, of course, would mean surpassing the Golden State Warriors, who just incinerated social media by adding yet another All-Star to their lineup and will be looking to capture their fourth NBA championship in five years. But it's not surprising considering how much James has already influenced Lakers ticket demand -- and how much he swayed sales with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As CBS Sports reported Monday, StubHub saw an almost-7,400-percent jump in traffic to its Lakers ticket page on Sunday compared to the first day of 2017 NBA free agency. It also started listing Lakers home-opener tickets at $545 -- a year after selling admission to Los Angeles' first home game for as low as $60. That followed an 80-percent increase in the average cost of StubHub's Cavs tickets from 2013-14 to 2014-15, when James made his return to Cleveland from the Miami Heat.