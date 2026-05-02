No team in NBA history has blown a 3-0 lead, and LeBron James wasn't going to let the Los Angeles Lakers be the first. Late on Friday, James powered the Lakers to a series-clinching 98-78 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their first-round matchup with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

In the locker room after the game, James' teammates celebrated his effort not with claps or words of praise, but goat noises.

"When we all went in (to the locker room), I don't know why, but the lights were off, and every single guy was going 'bahhh, bahhh,' Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "It speaks to his greatness. To me, he's had the greatest career of any NBA player."

"You can argue all you want, and I really don't care to postulate on who's the greatest of all time, but he's one of, if not the greatest of all time," Redick continued. "For him to do it again and answer the bell again, it's really baffling in some ways. The leadership aspect that I talked about, he just has this ability to set the tone for the entire group and he did that again tonight and our guys responded. I'm really happy for him. I'm really happy for him."

Despite starting the series without Luka Dončić or Austin Reaves, the Lakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Rockets -- who were heavy favorites to advance -- thanks in large part to James' heroics at the end of regulation in Game 3. His 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining forced overtime and completed a dramatic six-point comeback in the final 30 seconds.

Though the Lakers struggled in Games 4 and 5, James ensured they wouldn't have to go back to L.A. for Game 7. He either scored or assisted on five of the Lakers' first seven baskets on Friday, and his dime to Luke Kennard for a 3-pointer in the corner with 4:23 left in the first quarter gave the Lakers a lead they would never relinquish.

"To have moments like this still [is special]," James said. "We got some guys, it's their first time winning a playoff series. That shit means something to me. Bronny, he played meaningful minutes in a playoff series. So, it's pretty cool. I can't even say it's not. It's dope."

For the series, James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He led all players in both scoring and assists and became the oldest player in NBA history to lead a playoff series in points -- yet another milestone in his legendary career.

Player Year Opponent Age LeBron James 2026 Rockets 41 years, 122 days Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1986 Mavericks 39 years, 22 days Karl Malone 2001 Mavericks 37 years, 283 days Stephen Curry 2025 Rockets 37 years, 51 days

This is the first time the Lakers have advanced out of the first round since 2023, when they went to the Western Conference finals. They will now face the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, with Game 1 set for Tuesday in OKC.

"It's not my style at all," James said about celebrating a first-round victory. "I think me personally, the accepting and trying to be OK with the small victories comes with where I am in my career. Understanding, shit, who knows how many more playoff series I'm going to be a part of? If I play one more or two more or three more seasons, that doesn't guarantee me to be in the postseason. So just trying to appreciate the moments, whatever it is, and however long I'm playing.

"It's pretty cool to have the opportunity to lead a team, at 41 years old, into the playoffs and for us to be able to win it."

With Dončić's status for the remainder of the postseason still up in the air due to his hamstring injury, the Lakers will need more heroics from James to have a chance to remain competitive against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.