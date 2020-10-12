One name should strike fear into the hearts of the 29 NBA teams currently scheming to dethrone the Los Angeles Lakers. That name is Shane Battier. The 2010-11 Miami Heat, talented as they were, had almost no depth beyond their LeBron James-led superstar trio. They routinely started multiple players on minimum-salary deals, and when the Finals rolled around, James' personal meltdown was accentuated by his lack of support outside of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Only Mario Chalmers and Udonis Haslem even managed to average five points per game for Miami in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

This is a natural outcome in the formation of superteams. Organizations invest so much into getting superstars that they're unable to immediately support them. By the time James decided to join the Heat, most of the meaningful available free agents of the 2010 class had already signed elsewhere, and even if they hadn't, Miami had so little cap space left over that it couldn't feasibly build an entire roster around its three max players. A year later, though, the Heat had time to plan. They weren't waiting on stars, and a season of trial and error had shown them that their traditional lineups featuring true point guards and centers didn't work. With the mid-level exception in tow, the Heat snagged Battier, a high-level starter seeking his first championship. His combination of shooting and defense unlocked the small-ball lineups Miami rode to two championships.

Here's why the Battier analogy should terrify the rest of the NBA: Unlike the Heat, the Lakers already have a championship-caliber team. They built it under many of the same constraints that the Heat were operating under. Kawhi Leonard kept them waiting so deep into 2019 free agency that by the time they were actually ready to use their cap space, most of the players they likely would have pursued with it were spoken for. So they signed who they could, forming the foundation of the team that just won the championship, but the fact that they won that championship won't deprive them of those same opportunities to improve.

The Lakers will have a MLE to throw at free agents this offseason. Depending on how much it costs to keep their own players, they could have the hefty non-taxpayer version. Last summer, that was a four-year offer starting at around $9.3 million in the first season. Most of their chief rivals next season, including the Warriors, Celtics and Bucks, will be working with the smaller taxpayer mid-level exception, which started at around $5.7 million last season. The Clippers will likely be there as well. If they aren't, it's because either Marcus Morris or Montrezl Harrell left in free agency.

There is no guarantee the Lakers use all of that ammunition, of course. They may prioritize keeping the band together, in which case, they'd still have the cheaper version. They may also refuse to give out multi-year deals in the name of preserving 2021 cap space. The worst-case scenario of a $5.7 million deal for one year is still plenty tempting for older free agents.

The best-case scenario, would be a four-year offer in the neighborhood of $40 million from a defending champion in Los Angeles. That would be valuable in a normal offseason. In a market depressed by a pandemic? The Lakers can pursue almost anyone they choose. Coronavirus will impact the market at all levels. With so little available cap space, more free agents than ever are going to be forced to consider minimum-salary deals. Many of those free agents would likely be interested in pursuing a championship in sunny Los Angeles.

If the Lakers are particularly enamored of any lower-level targets, they will also have the bi-annual exception at their disposal. As the name suggests, it is an exception teams can use every other year. The Lakers didn't use theirs last season. Last season, that meant a deal no longer than two years starting at $3.6 million.

And the Lakers won't be confined to the free-agent market for improvement, either. This season, league rules prevented them from trading a single first-round pick. The Lakers dealt three first-rounders to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. The Stepien Rule prevents teams from trading back-to-back first-round picks, while the Seven Years Rule prevents them from trading picks more than seven years out. With 2021, 2023 and either 2024 or 2025 spoken for, no other picks could legally be dealt.

Once November's NBA Draft passes, though, the Lakers can deal the player they choose in the first round because the Stepien Rule doesn't work backward. In essence, that means they could negotiate a trade, pick a player for another team, and then execute a deal afterward. The 2027 pick opens up, thanks to the seven-year rule. That gives them more ammunition to trade with, and thanks to their 2019 free agency strategy, they'll have a ton of expiring salary to pair those picks with. Danny Green is $15.4 million in salary flotsam. JaVale McGee is another $4.2 million if he opts in, and Quinn Cook is $3 million on top of that. Should the Lakers choose, they could pursue an expensive veteran through trade using these chips, and potentially Kyle Kuzma as well.

It's what makes this year's championship run so rare and dangerous for opponents. The Lakers weren't supposed to be this good this quickly. Superteams usually need an offseason or two to build up, as the Heat once did. The Lakers don't need that luxury, but now they have it anyway. The Heat were only able to get Battier in the first offseason of the LeBron era. The Lakers have a chance to get so much more.