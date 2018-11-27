LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn team up with Cindy Crawford, Arnold Schwarzenegger to launch wellness company

"LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cindy Crawford" sounds like the start of an elaborate joke. It's actually the start of a new health and wellness company.

As The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, the four celebrities have teamed up to launch an "organically developed company" centered on protein powders and other dietary supplements. The new venture, which is called Ladder, is already offering subscription services that include custom nutrition plans and single-serve powder packets.

According to the Journal's Alexandra Bruell, the business actually began taking shape because of a specific moment in James' NBA career during his last NBA Finals appearance with the Miami Heat:

Ladder's origins go back to Mr. James's infamous cramping incident during the 2014 NBA Finals, which forced him to leave Game 1 early. He asked his trainer what he could take during the off-season to be healthier and stronger, but nothing seemed effective and safe enough, according to Adam Bornstein, chief of nutrition for Ladder and a former researcher and educational director for Livestrong.com. So Mr. James's trainer created a bespoke supplement for the athlete, Mr. Bornstein said.

Four years later, the supplement has evolved into the Ladder brand, which Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and bodybuilder, supported amid his own "concerns about ingredients in the largely unregulated supplements" industry. Ladder's website says its products are NSF-certified and "created for elite athletes" but "designed for all lifestyles." As Bruell reported, the brand's subscription service could eventually include products in addition to protein and energy powders, such as nutritious snacks.

A three-time Olympic medalist who plans to retire from skiing after her next World Cup appearance, Vonn joined the partnership along with Crawford, a longtime product model and actress, to "help market Ladder products to an audience beyond male athletes," according to the Journal.