LeBron James: Lonzo Ball 'going to be a really good point guard in our league'

Lebron James is going to go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Potentially ever. So breaking any of his records is truly an accomplishment no matter who does it.

Which is why, despite how many feel about him, Lonzo Ball becoming the youngest player to record a triple-double is a really cool accomplishment. He has done something even quicker than James did. Of course, James is a prideful player who has been around for awhile so he was asked about his record being passed by Ball. The Cavaliers star had nothing but praise for Ball and his future.

I definitely think back to when I was that young," James said Monday. "There's not many games that I can remember when I was 20 years old or 19 or even 18. So first of all, congratulations to him. I think he's going to be a really, really good point guard in our league, probably a great point guard if he continues to work on his craft, which it seems like he does. They got a good one." via ESPN

James isn't someone who throws out criticism for no reason, but he also doesn't give credit lightly. He only gives players like Ball his stamp of approval if he truly believes they can be great. It will be awhile before Ball has a chance to prove LeBron's statement correct or not, but he has some decent support in his corner.