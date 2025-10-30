The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting reinforcements to their lineup soon. Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday that LeBron James (sciatica) has a timeline to return either the second or third week of November, while Luka Dončić (finger sprain/leg contusion) could return in the "next couple of games."

James, who is entering his 23rd season in the league, hasn't played this season. The Lakers originally announced on Oct. 9 that James would be out at least 3-4 weeks because of the nerve irritation in his glute that caused him to miss the entire NBA preseason. However, his timeline to return to the lineup appears to be longer than that.

How scorching starts from Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić could redefine LeBron James' role on new-look Lakers Sam Quinn

If James is out until the second or third week of November, it means James would miss at least the first 10 games of the season. The Lakers have a five-game road trip starting in Atlanta against the Hawks on Nov. 8 and don't play back in Los Angeles until Nov. 18 against the Utah Jazz. That game against the Hawks will be L.A.'s 10th game of the season.

As for Dončić, the Lakers star got off to an incredible start to the 2025-26 season before being sidelined. Dončić finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors and followed it up with another near-triple double (49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists).

Despite James not playing at all to start the season and Dončić missing the last two games, the Lakers are off to a 2-2 start. Lakers star Austin Reaves has scored at least 25 points in each of his team's first four games -- which includes a 51-point outburst against the Sacramento Kings last weekend. Reaves also finished with 41 points in the Lakers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.