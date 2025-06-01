The first year of the LeBron James and Luka Doncic partnership didn't end how the Lakers would've liked as they fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that didn't detract from the fact that L.A. still has an incredibly bright future ahead of itself with Dončić wearing purple and gold.

Dončić was shockingly traded to the Lakers in February from the Dallas Mavericks after leading that team to the NBA Finals in 2024. It was a jarring adjustment for the Slovenian superstar, though it was made better when he suited up next to James, someone who he's long said was his favorite player growing up.

"It's great, I've never played with a guy like this," Dončić said on an episode of the Mind the Game podcast with James and Steve Nash. "Being traded to L.A., it was different, but to be able to play with guys like him, it's unbelievable. I can learn so much stuff, first of all off the court, all the things he does to be ready for the game. And obviously on the court everybody knows what kind of player he is."

Dončić joked that one of the biggest things he's noticed since playing with James is how attentive he is in his preparation for every game.

"First of all he shows up like 10 hours before the game," Dončić said. "That was really the main thing, like I was like, 'What?' I came to the arena and he was already done working out."

It's that level of dedication from James that has allowed him to play for 22 years in the NBA while still operating at an all-league level. But the admiration goes both ways, with James showing appreciation for Dončić's ability to manipulate the defense, regardless of who is forced to guard him.

"It's always his pace, and it's always been his pace," James said. "He moves at his own pace, and he's never been on the floor where he's allowed someone to dictate where they're going to put him on the floor. It's always been the opposite, and for us, we're all working off that. We just have to stay ready."

James went on to detail just how special Dončić's passing ability is.

"Obviously we've seen throughout his career there's plays and passes that only certain guys in the league history have ever been able to make, and for us we just all have to make sure we continue to stay ready," James said. "Especially when you go against handsy teams, athletic teams and teams that try to speed you up. We always have to keep our head on a swivel, because you just never know when the ball may find you, and that's a good thing. That's keeping the defense off balance, and that's a great thing to have that."

James' chemistry with Dončić didn't take long to form after the 26-year-old joined the Lakers. With him in tow, the Lakers climbed through the rankings in the West to finish with a 50-32 record for the No. 3 spot in the playoffs. Although the Timberwolves spoiled the Lakers' dreams of winning a championship this summer, it was a perfect introduction into what next season and the years beyond will look like with Dončić on the team.

James may only be around for a couple more seasons before he decides to retire, but the amount of knowledge he can lend Dončić will help him and the Lakers for many years beyond when the four-time champion decides to retire. We already saw some of that this season, and Dončić seems to be taking note of the extra work James puts in to stay at peak performance levels.

We'll see if that part of James' habits rubs off on Dončić. If it does, then it will only take his game to a different level.