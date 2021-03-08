Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry put on an all-time shooting display in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, combining for 60 points on 21-of-39 shooting with each hitting eight of their 16 3-pointers. Oh, by the way, Curry casually swished a half-court pull-up.

The Portland Trail Blazers star, meanwhile, hit two half-courters.

Including the game-winner.

After the game, LeBron James -- in addition to noting that he "loved every single second" of his first experience playing on the same team as Curry, whom he called, or hash-tagged, the greatest shooter of all time -- marveled at the shooting range of both Lillard and Curry.

"By the way @Dame_Lillard & @StephenCurry30 simply ain't fair!!! I literally kept telling them to back up further and further to shoot and what did they do?? EXACTLY," LeBron tweeted after Team LeBron's win.

One of the coolest parts of these All-Star Games is seeing the respect the greatest players in the world, some the greatest players of their generation or even in NBA history, have for each other. And LeBron is right. It honestly isn't fair how easily the Lillard and Curry can -- and often do -- make shots, with normal form, from these absurd distances. At the close of the first half, they matched each other with half-courters on consecutive possessions in what will go down as one of the most epic All-Star moments in history.

Earlier in the game, LeBron found the Golden State Warriors star for this logo 3 that feels like a layup by comparison.

LeBron is arguably the greatest player ever, and though the shooting prowess of Curry, whom he's faced in four NBA Finals, and Lillard is no secret to him, you get the feeling this is an honest reaction by The King in seeing these half-courters rain down from these two legends in their own right. You don't get used to shots like that. You don't take them for granted. Even in an ultimately meaningless All-Star Game, it's enough to bring even the best of the best out of their seats.