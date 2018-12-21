LeBron James misses Lakers practice due to illness; at risk of missing first regular-season game since 2016-17
James has yet to miss a game during his tenure with L.A., but a bug has spread throughout the team
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't exactly had a clean bill of health throughout the season thus far.
The team is expected to get Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram back in the lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, LeBron James missed practice earlier and head coach Luke Walton is listing him as a game-time decision.
James is currently dealing with an illness that could keep him sidelined for the first time this season. Center JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu since last weekend and has missed the last two games, is already ruled out. Tyson Chandler is also affected by the sickness going around the team and will be a game-time call as well.
LeBron is currently averaging 28.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. In the Lakers' 115-110 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, he scored 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting and connected on a pair of threes.
James has been a picture of durability throughout his NBA career and even more so over the past two seasons. The 15-year veteran suited up for all 82 regular-season games during the 2017-18 campaign and was looking like he was on pace to do the very same before this illness hit.
