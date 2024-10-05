The Lakers opened their preseason schedule Friday against the Timberwolves without LeBron James, who was out for "rest," per ESPN. But he plans on playing in L.A.'s second preseason game against the Suns on Sunday.

With training camp opening earlier this week, it is rather surprising to see James already missing a game, but he is entering his 22nd NBA season, which will tie Vince Carter for most NBA seasons played. James is also about to turn 40 years old in December, and as indestructible as he's appeared even in his twilight years, your body certainly doesn't bounce back the same way in your 40s compared to your 20s.

James missing a preseason game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, especially since it's just for rest and not due to an actual injury. But it does delay the debut of watching James play alongside his son, Bronny James, whom the Lakers drafted in the second round back in June.

MORE: Bronny James narrowly avoids scoreless debut as Dalton Knecht steals show

A significant amount of attention surrounded Bronny's debut, and even more is expected for the NBA's first father-son duo to play together. But that will have to be delayed while the elder James recovers.

The preseason is the perfect opportunity for young guys to get more run before they spend most of the regular season either on the bench or down in the G League. And while LeBron James wasn't out there with his son on Friday, he cheered him on loudly from the sidelines.