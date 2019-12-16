LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week, and the Lakers are showing no signs of slowing down

If you didn't know LeBron James was in his 17th season with a zillion basketball miles on his 34-year-old legs, you'd think the guy was smack dab in the prime of his career. Crazy as it sounds, he actually might be. Would anyone really be surprised if James had five more seasons of elite production in him? Seriously, if there is even one glint of evidence that he's in any way slowing down, go ahead and send it my way. I'm fascinated to see it.

James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. From December 9th through the 15th, the Lakers, who are tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the league at 24-3, went 3-0 against the Magic, Heat and Hawks as part of their current seven-game win streak. Over that span, James averaged 28.3 points, 11 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.3 steals and one block on better than 50-percent shooting. He also recorded his sixth triple-double of the season.

How's this for some perspective?

Most Player of the Week honors in NBA history:



- LeBron James (62)

- Kobe Bryant (33)

- Kevin Durant (26)

- Michael Jordan (25)

- James Harden (24)



(Award was one for the entire NBA until 2000-01, when it was split into one apiece for East/West.) https://t.co/Qmsne8VL8P — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 16, 2019

The ridiculousness of what LeBron is doing at his age goes without saying, and yet it has to be said. Over and over. Because this is truly nuts. Consider that through play on Sunday, LeBron is just 57 minutes shy of Kobe Bryant's career minutes total, which is to say comparing Kobe in his final season against LeBron this season is fair. Here are the numbers:

LeBron: 26.3 points, 10.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds on 50-percent shooting



26.3 points, 10.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds on 50-percent shooting Kobe: 17.6 points, 2.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds on 36-percent shooting



LeBron isn't just still producing at 34 years old; he's still arguably the best player in the world. He's leading the league in assists. He could almost certainly average 30 points a game this season if he wanted to, same as he could've done any year of his career. His defense is better than it's been in years. His athleticism, though not what it once was, remains elite. He hasn't missed a single game this season and says he has no plan to load manage moving forward. He is still making plays like this:

For an NBA player, that pass looks harder than it is because of the between-the-legs flare, but it's not so much about the actual pass as it is the joy with which LeBron is playing with Anthony Davis by his side. This doesn't feel like a late-career grind. He is youthful, springy, energized in every way, despite the bags of ice wrapped around his whole body after games.

LeBron and Davis have entered the Steph Curry-Kevin Durant zone where you could argue both are the best player in the league while at the same time not even being sure they're the best player on their own team. This is truly a rare territory. And with Davis expected to sign long-term with the Lakers this summer, and LeBron looking and playing the way he is, there are no signs at all that any of this is anywhere near coming to an end.

It's been reported that James spends literally millions of dollars a year maintaining his body, and at this point, it looks like a massive bargain.