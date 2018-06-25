LeBron James NBA free agency: Ex-Marlins president compares LeBron negotiations to Giancarlo Stanton's

When the NBA's new league year begins on July 1, all eyes will be on LeBron James. Will he stay in Cleveland or pack his bags for completely new digs. James, who has made it to the NBA Finals in each of the past four years with the Cavaliers, has lost in three of those Finals, and talks of him joining the Lakers next season have been heating up.

However, as with every decision James has made throughout his career, this move will undoubtedly be a business one -- which means that it's important to get the perspective of someone who knows the business.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, former Marlins team president David Samson joined Danny Kanell to talk James' impending choice. While they talk both on and off the court logistics, Samson provides some perspective by recalling when he negotiated with Giancarlo Stanton to eventually offer Stanton the richest contract in MLB history. Stanton will be making $25-32 million until 2028, when the Yankees (who traded for Stanton last offseason so the Marlins could shed the salary) will have a team option for the superstar.

In addition to how he approached those negotiations, Samson also gives his thoughts on whether or not James will stay in the East.

