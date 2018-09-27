LeBron James offers priceless answer when asked how he expects to earn Lakers fans' trust and loyalty
A reporter threw off LBJ when asked about winning over his new fanbase
When LeBron James signed a four-year, $154M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, everyone on the outside saw it as the move of the summer and a fantastic deal for the Lake Show. And to be fair, most Lakers fans and people in Los Angeles saw it that way as well. There were, however, a few outliers. A few -- like diehard Kobe Bryant fans -- who were reluctant to welcome "The King" to town.
It's hard to really know how many people like that there actually are, and once the games start and LeBron helps the Lakers win it's unlikely any of it will matter. But incidents like destroying the LeBron mural have led to this idea that he has to win over Lakers fans. So much so that he was actually asked after practice this week how he expects to earn their trust.
LeBron, though, isn't worrying about any of that. In fact, the idea is actually funny to him.
Full exchange:
Reporter: LeBron, the L.A. fanbase -- how to you expect to earn their trust and their loyalty?
LeBron: Who me? Me? Huh?
Reporter: Just, what do you say to the fans who want to see you earn their respect?
LeBron: I signed a four-year deal. What do you want me to do?
And ... yeah, that pretty much sums it up. LeBron never signed a long-term deal like this when he went back to the Cavs a few summers ago. Inking a four-year deal shows he's committed to Los Angeles, and if that -- along with the fact that he's the greatest player in the world and will help them break their postseason drought -- isn't enough, what else can he do?
