LeBron James on Lakers potentially missing playoffs: 'You either make it or you don't make it'
LeBron and the Lakers suffered another loss on Tuesday night, this time at the hands of the lowly Hawks
LeBron James had one of his best statistical games of the season on Tuesday night, putting up 28 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists and three steals to record his second triple-double in three games. It wasn't enough though, as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a devastating loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, 117-113.
Facing a tough race for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, these are the type of games the Lakers can't afford to lose -- especially considering their poor stretch over recent weeks. They've now lost four out of five games, and eight of their last 11. Because of that, they're now under .500 on the season at 28-29, and sit two and a half games out of the eighth spot in the West.
LeBron, however, does not seem worried. Following Tuesday's loss, he offered a rather casual take on when the team should start worrying about missing the playoffs.
"You either make it or you don't make it," LeBron said. "That's when you worry about it."
On the one hand, LeBron has a point. It doesn't really do the team much good to start watching the standings and worrying about their position every single night with this much time left in the season. They have plenty of things to worry about in regards to their own play, which hasn't been close to good enough lately -- especially on the defensive end.
At the same time, he's not exactly conveying the sense of urgency or confidence that you might expect given the Lakers' situation and his stature. Following all of the drama surrounding the trade deadline and the Anthony Davis speculation, the team is clearly in a bad place, both on and off the court.
This is exactly the time for the four-time MVP to step up and put the team on his back. It's what he's done his whole career, and why the Lakers brought him in. Essentially throwing his hands up in the air in regards to the playoffs runs counter to those expectations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...