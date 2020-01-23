LeBron James on prospect of playing with Bronny James if Knicks draft him: 'My son is in ninth grade'

Following Wednesday's win over the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James raved about how much he enjoyed playing at Madison Square Garden. With that in mind, a reporter asked James if he would entertain the idea of playing for the Knicks down the road if his son, Bronny James, were drafted by the team.

James didn't complete dismiss the idea, but admitted that it's too early to worry about something like that.

"My son is in ninth grade, man," James said when asked about playing alongside his son. "We're tryin' to worry about what project he's gotta turn in tomorrow, that's what we worried about right now. That's what's most important: school, home and being the best big brother he can be."

Bronny James turned 15 in October and is currently a freshman at the Sierra Canyon School in California. James won't graduate high school until 2023, so the earliest that he could potentially enter the NBA would be the 2023-24 season.

The NBA has thrown around the possibility of allowing players to enter the NBA Draft out of high school again, and James has entertained the idea of playing alongside his son in the past.

"You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life," James said in a 2018 interview with UNINTERRUPTED. "If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I've thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier,"

If Bronny were eligible to be drafted and landed with the Knicks (it isn't wild to think the Knicks will still be picking early in the draft fin three years) LeBron would need to play past his current contract with the Lakers, which expires following the 2021-22 season. In 2023, James would be 37 years old and who knows what kind of level the star forward will be playing at.

It's something that hasn't been seen very often in sports. Considering that James is still one of the top players that the NBA has to offer, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he got the chance to play alongside his son someday.