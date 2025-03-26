LeBron James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, and the NBA superstar discussed a wide array of topics. He announced the relaunch of his podcast "Mind the Game" -- which he'll co-host with Hall of Famer Steve Nash -- and touched on plenty of other subjects, ranging from playing alongside new superstar teammate Luka Dončić to his love of football. He even touched on the long-circulated rumor that he spends over $1 million on his body every year to stay in peak shape, to which he responded, "I don't know where the hell that s--- came from."

It was a wide-ranging and lengthy interview (you can watch the full interview here), and LeBron was pretty open and honest in his responses, so here's a breakdown of some of the highlights.

LeBron jokes about Giannis dominating in the '70s

One of the silliest arguments that always surfaces today is comparing this current era of players to years past. The conversation usually goes one of two ways: either people say the guys from today couldn't play in past eras due to how physical it was, or that guys today would completely dominate the stars from the past. Consider LeBron in the camp of the latter, as he called out those who think otherwise.

"You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play in an NBA game in the '70s?" James said. "Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the '70s. And that's no disrespect, but seriously -- Kyrie Irving...They would've told Kyrie you're not allowed to dribble anymore."

And make no mistake, LeBron knows he could play in any era, too. "I would be able to play in any era, you hear some of those older guys like, 'LeBron James couldn't play in this era.'"

'Can't put myself in [Luka's] shoes'

The Mavericks trading Dončić is still a wild thing to grasp even though it happened almost two months ago. But already he and James have fit like a perfect glove.

"His name is Luka Magic for a reason, he's a very transcendent player," James said. "I can't put myself in his shoes, because I've never been traded before, but I can have a sense and be a human being to know that you commit to a franchise for seven years, and you feel like this is the place I'm gonna be. This is my comfort. And then out of nowhere, bam, you just get traded. I don't give a damn where you're going, it doesn't matter who you playing with, that's a shock to your system."

James went on to talk about how he told Dončić not to change how he plays, and how the team will change around him.

"In that moment I feel like that had to be said, because he is still that guy," James said. "In order for us to reach our potential, he has to be that guy. We'll figure it out, let us figure it out with you, because we need you to be who you are."

So far that's paid off for the Lakers. While they've slid a bit recently, going just 2-7 in their last nine games, since the All-Star break they've had the seventh-best record in the league, and could be a major threat when the playoffs start because of Dončić's presence.

James' relationship with Michael Jordan

LeBron has always been very open about the impact Jordan had on his life and how he saw him as an inspiration growing up. He wears the No. 23 jersey because of Jordan, to which he reiterated "that's a fact" on McAfee's show. But the two aren't super close, though James hopes that changes when he's done playing.

"We're in a good spot," James said. He said they don't talk, and when asked why, the Lakers star thinks it's because he's still playing. "I'm still playing, still focused on my craft right now."

James went on to compare it to his relationship with Kobe Bryant.

"Me and Kobe never had a real relationship either, until we were on the Olympic team, had a great relationship there," James said. "But it was always competitive between us. Until I became a Laker and he retired, that's when our relationship became really, really good. ...I think it's because I'm still playing, and we all know MJ, he's one of the most ruthless competitors there is. Until I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the number 23, and every time my name is mentioned it's mentioned with his, he's like 'I don't want to f------ talk to you."

Being the face of the league

James has talked about this recently, as he empathized with Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards who dismissed the idea of being the next face of the league. "Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--- on everybody? To have that responsibility, it's just weird. It's weird energy."

On Wednesday, James talked about the topic more and how that responsibility was placed on him.

"I never had that notion [that I was the face of the league], but I did know there was a responsibility put on me to carry the league in a certain fashion," James said. "I wanted to handle the responsibility of showing a face of the league of a modern citizen, being a role model. We have guys who didn't want to be role models to the sport, didn't want to appreciate the game or commit to the game. I felt like I had an opportunity to not only play the game that I love, but also I wanted fans to follow me. I wanted people to follow my journey. What came out of that was me being the face of the league."

LeBron comments on lottery conspiracies

The league office probably isn't going to appreciate this part, but during James' appearance he talked about when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the No. 1 pick in the 2003 lottery, which meant they would draft the superstar-to-be from nearby Akron. There have been longtime conspiracy theorists out there who believe that the league rigs certain draft lotteries so certain players land in certain cities, but we've never heard them hinted about by someone of James' stature.

When talking about being the face of the league and the responsibility that came with, James alluded that maybe more than good luck was on Cleveland's side in 2003.

"During the ball drop, the lottery drop, Cleveland got the No. 1 pick?" James said. "I just don't think that -- what a coincidence. Let's keep LeBron home. Patrick Ewing to the Knicks, Derrick Rose to the Bulls, I understand the assignment."

James was seemingly joking about it, but it will certainly reignite those conspiracies that certain fans believe.