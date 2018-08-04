LeBron James open to playing in NBA Africa Game at some time in the future, says Adam Silver

A large contingent of NBA players and personnel made their way to South Africa this week ahead of the third ever NBA Africa Game. This year's edition took place on Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa, and once again featured Team Africa taking on Team World. For the most part, though, the exhibition game is the least important part of the trip, which is more about doing service and trying to improve the lives of people across the world through basketball.

Still, the game is pretty cool, especially considering that most people in South Africa haven't had a chance to see an NBA game in person. But could they someday have a chance to watch LeBron James in person? According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, yes.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Silver revealed that LeBron has expressed interest in one day participating in the event. That he hasn't yet is more a product of the fact that he's been to eight straight NBA Finals, and has a hectic offseason schedule. Via ESPN:

"Both Amadou [Gallo Fall, NBA managing director for Africa] and I have spoken directly to LeBron James and he has stated that he would very much like to come to Africa and be part of the game. "I will say on his behalf that he has an extraordinarily complicated schedule, even in the offseason, and he is someone who for the last eight years has played in the NBA finals. "So his season has gone from September to late June, so he has a very short break. During those summers he also often plays for the national team, Olympic Games, things like that. "I know it's high on his list of priorities. I don't want to put undue pressure on him, but I'm sure that at some point he will make the trip."

Given all of the work he's done in his own community -- including opening an entire school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio earlier this week -- it's no surprise that LeBron would be interested in getting involved with the NBA's efforts in Africa. Plus, that would be a pretty incredible experience to get to see LeBron in a future edition of this game.