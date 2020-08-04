Watch Now: Anthony Davis Carries Lakers To Win ( 1:36 )

NBA players have mixed reviews about the Orlando bubble, with some making the most of it and others missing what they're removed from back home. And of course there's those who have complained about the food. Some single players have said they live alone anyway, so they don't feel being locked in one location is that bad, but it's a different story for players with partners and children.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is ready and focused on making an NBA Finals run, but that doesn't mean he isn't missing his people back home.

He said (via USA Today):

"I miss the hell out of my family. My wife, my kids, my mother, and so on, and so on. So, it's a huge challenge."

The Lakers expecting to make quite the run means he could be in the Disney World bubble until October. Until then, FaceTiming his wife Savannah, and their kids Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri will have to do.

James typically stays off social media during the playoffs, but that won't be the case this year, as he wants to remain connected to his family and use his platform to spotlight social justice issues.

The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs for the first time in a decade with a 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The NBA season was paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and has resumed with new health and safety protocols.