LeBron James sat courtside during Saturday's NBA summer league game featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, another opportunity for his son Bronny James to showcase himself this offseason.

James was reportedly asked by ESPN if he wanted to share thoughts on picking up his $52.6 million player option and speculation surrounding a supposed strained relationship with ownership, but he declined.

"I ain't got nothing to talk about," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said James told him off camera.

During the broadcast with cameras panning to James in the first row, McMenamin revealed that he recently spoke to Rich Paul, who said James never asked the Lakers for a contract beyond next season and made it clear his client has not asked for a trade. Paul, James' longtime agent, did confirm four teams have reached out to him with interest in trading for James if that's something James intends on doing in the future.

This apparent discontent between James and the front office bubbled up when Paul said the four-time NBA MVP wanted the chance to win another championship before his career comes to an end.

With that contract stipulation, Paul previously said James was "prioritizing roster improvement" and that James is evaluating what's best "at this stage in his life and career."

Paul has been the liaison between James and the media since the Lakers' season ended early in the playoffs. His client's decision to opt-in means Los Angeles is cash-strapped a bit in terms of potential further roster enhancements and spending power in free agency.

The Lakers signed Deandre Ayton this month and are bringing back Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal for further center depth. Beyond that, there's been no splashy roster additions after losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets other than signing forward Jake LaRavia.

Many have wondered what a possible "smart business" trade market for James would look like given his salary, age and idea of getting him on a possible one-year rental. At what extreme would another team be willing to exhaust assets to land James? For now, that's not a question that's on the table after Paul said James has not told the Lakers he's looking to move on.

The 40-year-old James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebonds per game last season, his 22nd in the NBA.