LeBron James' ownership comments highlight modern NBA stars' emphasis on branding

LeBron James has had one of the most successful careers in NBA history, he's gotten more involved in media, and he has a lifetime contract with Nike. In spite of all of that, James wants more. The NBA megastar told <em>The Athletic</em> that he wants to own an NBA team after he retires, a proposition that isn't as crazy as it sounds.

James has been working towards this for a while, and he's far from the only NBA superstar to be thinking about his brand. Kevin Durant is infamously in-tune with what the basketball world thinks of him, while Stephen Curry often uses his platform to donate to charities and promote equality in basketball.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about James' lofty ownership goals. They say that James has been working towards this for a long time, with his off-the-court ventures being increasingly ambitious -- particularly since he moved to Los Angeles. They also talk about NBA players' increasing awareness of their own image, as players have moved from getting endorsements to becoming moguls once their careers end (spearheaded, of course, by Michael Jordan himself).

