LeBron James partners with Lyft to provide free bike share memberships to Harlem teens

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been very active in the community throughout his NBA career. With the Lakers in town to face the New York Knicks, he was in the giving mood once again.

James is partnering with the ride-share company Lyft to provide free bike-share memberships all across the country. On Tuesday, he surprised children at the Harlem YMCA with memberships.

The first 50 teenagers received memberships from James during a surprise visit on Tuesday.

"I was a kid who grew up in the inner city of Akron, Ohio, riding bikes, and what bikes did for me, to be able to travel across the city with my friends to get from my home to school," James told CBS New York. "It's a segue-way to be able to do so many things that can also carry you for the rest of your life."

The program is being called "Lyft Up," and it's expected to expand transportation avenues for millions of children and adults who are in need of it.

James has been working to help the youth around the United States. The Lakers star founded the "I Promise School," which opened its doors in 2018 in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The act of generosity has been one of many from James and it's great to see him give back all over the country.