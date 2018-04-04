LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant in career 20-point games, is now third on the all-time list

LeBron James' season has been full of falling records. It feels like every week he's doing something new to improve on his individual legacy. Whether it's passing Michael Jordan for most consecutive games with 10 or more points, or putting up a stat line that has never been seen before, James has done it all.

On Tuesday, in the Cavaliers' victory against the Raptors, James had another accomplishment. This time, he passed a longtime rival in Kobe Bryant. James reached the 20-point mark for the 942nd time in his career. This puts him past Bryant and third on the list for career 20-point games.

James never got a chance to play Bryant in a playoff series, but much of the mid-to-late 2000s was spent debating on who was the greater player. James or Bryant? However, as James' career has progressed, he has passed him in more statistical categories.

At this point, James has probably passed Bryant on most fans' greatest-of-all-time lists, but there are still those holdouts who want to see James win more championships first. It's a fun debate, but with every game James plays, he makes his case better.