LeBron James passes Larry Bird for sixth on all-time triple-double list

LeBron had 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Cavs' 109-100 win over the Jazz

LeBron James' secret postgame message to Lonzo Ball (which was later uncovered) was all that most people talked about from the Cavaliers' win over the Lakers on Thursday night. So it almost went under the radar that in the win, LeBron recorded the 59th triple-double of his career, which tied Larry Bird for sixth on the all-time triple-double list.

But as it turned out, it didn't take long for LeBron to take sole possession of sixth place on that list. In addition to completing an absolutely incredible alley-oop, LeBron finished with his second-straight triple-double in the Cavs' 109-100 win over the Jazz

He put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory, giving him 60 career triple-doubles. 

Next up on the list is Wilt Chamberlain, who had 78 triple-doubles in his illustrious career.

After the game, LeBron tried to downplay the accomplishment, saying it was just humbling for him to be mentioned among the game's greats.

Just yet another incredible accomplishment in LeBron's outstanding career.

